BJP's Internal Rift: Reddy vs Sriramulu Feud Escalates

The Karnataka BJP is embroiled in internal conflict, as mining baron B Janardhana Reddy and ex-minister B Sriramulu's public confrontation intensifies. The dispute began with accusations against Sriramulu from the BJP core committee, blaming him for the party's defeat in the Sandur by-poll due to lack of effort.

Party members speculate Sriramulu sought a nomination from Sandur after his 2023 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha losses, yet the ticket went to Bangaru Hanumanthu, who was defeated by Congress' Annapurna. Consequently, Sriramulu expressed his intent to quit the party.

Reddy reminded Sriramulu of past advice to abandon violence for politics, a path he aided him on. Amidst allegations of Reddy sowing division in Ballari, BJP President J P Nadda urged Sriramulu to refrain from public discourse on the matter.

