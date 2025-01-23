The Legacy of Affirmative Action: From LBJ to Trump
In June 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson addressed the economic disparity between Black and white Americans, highlighting the need for action beyond the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts. His executive order on affirmative action faced a significant challenge when President Trump rescinded it, affecting diversity programs nationwide.
On a historic June day in 1965, U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson addressed Howard University's graduating class, following the enactment of pivotal civil rights legislation. Despite these advancements, Johnson warned of persistent economic disparities between Black and white Americans, driven by deep-seated injustices.
Johnson highlighted that Black and white male unemployment rates, once equal, had diverged significantly, with Black men facing much higher rates. He called for a conference of scholars, officials, and leaders to push for substantive progress beyond mere opportunity.
In September, Johnson's executive order initiated affirmative action for federal contractors, mandating non-discriminatory practices. However, President Trump's recent revocation of this 60-year-old policy has stirred controversy, impacting diversity efforts and leaving its future uncertain amidst continuing racial income disparities.
