Left Menu

The Legacy of Affirmative Action: From LBJ to Trump

In June 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson addressed the economic disparity between Black and white Americans, highlighting the need for action beyond the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts. His executive order on affirmative action faced a significant challenge when President Trump rescinded it, affecting diversity programs nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:54 IST
The Legacy of Affirmative Action: From LBJ to Trump

On a historic June day in 1965, U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson addressed Howard University's graduating class, following the enactment of pivotal civil rights legislation. Despite these advancements, Johnson warned of persistent economic disparities between Black and white Americans, driven by deep-seated injustices.

Johnson highlighted that Black and white male unemployment rates, once equal, had diverged significantly, with Black men facing much higher rates. He called for a conference of scholars, officials, and leaders to push for substantive progress beyond mere opportunity.

In September, Johnson's executive order initiated affirmative action for federal contractors, mandating non-discriminatory practices. However, President Trump's recent revocation of this 60-year-old policy has stirred controversy, impacting diversity efforts and leaving its future uncertain amidst continuing racial income disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025