Renaming Waters: Trump Sparks Debate Over Geographic Names

The Gulf of Mexico, a critical waterway for shipping and tourism, is at the center of a heated debate after a controversial renaming order by President Donald Trump. In line with his 'America First' policy, Trump has decreed it should now be called the Gulf of America, igniting discussions globally.

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has embraced the 'Gulf of America' on official documents, others, including Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, have rejected the change. Despite initial reaction, Sheinbaum clarified, 'For us and for the entire world it will continue to be called the Gulf of Mexico.'

This renaming saga highlights the political nature of geographic naming. Similar issues exist globally, from the Rio Grande/Rio Bravo to the Persian/Arabian Gulf. As Trump pushes to honor American heritage through names, mapmakers and application developers are caught in a complex web of tradition and political assertion.

(With inputs from agencies.)