Security Shuffle: Punjab Police Withdrawn from Kejriwal's Detail

In a significant development, Punjab Police officers assigned to safeguard Arvind Kejriwal have been relieved of their duties. This step follows instructions from the Delhi police and Election Commission, state police chief Gaurav Yadav confirmed on Thursday.

Yadav noted that consistent assessments report threats to both Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Kejriwal. These evaluations are regularly communicated to concerned agencies. Despite the withdrawal, the Punjab police pledges continued collaboration and information sharing with Delhi authorities.

This strategic security modification emerges just ahead of the imminent Delhi Assembly polls set for February 5, with outcomes expected on February 8. The timing underscores the delicate balance of election season security protocols.

