BJP's Nadda Labels Kejriwal as Top Deceiver Ahead of Delhi Polls

BJP President J P Nadda launched a scathing attack on AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him the 'biggest liar' amidst allegations of corruption plaguing the Delhi government over the past decade.

During a public meeting in Uttam Nagar, Nadda went on the offensive, accusing AAP of breaking records in corruption as he canvassed support for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. 'If a competition of lying is organized at the national level, Kejriwal would come first,' Nadda asserted.

Nadda cited various scandals, including the excise and Waqf Board scams, to underscore his claims. He criticized AAP's failure to deliver on its promises, specifically pointing out unfulfilled assurances related to clean water supply and education. Delhi's future is at stake, he urged voters to remember this while casting their votes.

