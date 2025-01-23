Left Menu

Kejriwal Alleges Attack on Car Orchestrated by Opposition

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims that opposition supporters attacked his car in West Delhi, allegedly on orders from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Delhi Police deny these claims, asserting a police presence at the event. Tensions rise as allegations coincide with Delhi Assembly poll campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:27 IST
Kejriwal Alleges Attack on Car Orchestrated by Opposition
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused opposition supporters of attacking his vehicle during a public meeting in West Delhi. He claims the incident was orchestrated at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a claim promptly denied by the Delhi Police.

The police have stated that personnel were present at Kejriwal's public gathering, refuting his allegations and announcing an investigation into the claims. The social media post by Kejriwal heightened tensions, with rival party BJP opting not to comment immediately.

This controversy emerges amidst the campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, with recurrent clashes between AAP and BJP over similar allegations. Kejriwal, who enjoys Z-plus security, continues to raise concerns over attacks on party leaders and the Election Commission's ineffectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025