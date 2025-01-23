Kejriwal Alleges Attack on Car Orchestrated by Opposition

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused opposition supporters of attacking his vehicle during a public meeting in West Delhi. He claims the incident was orchestrated at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a claim promptly denied by the Delhi Police.

The police have stated that personnel were present at Kejriwal's public gathering, refuting his allegations and announcing an investigation into the claims. The social media post by Kejriwal heightened tensions, with rival party BJP opting not to comment immediately.

This controversy emerges amidst the campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, with recurrent clashes between AAP and BJP over similar allegations. Kejriwal, who enjoys Z-plus security, continues to raise concerns over attacks on party leaders and the Election Commission's ineffectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)