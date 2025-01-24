Trump Revokes Security for Ex-Allies amid Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump has withdrawn U.S. security protection for several of his former allies, including ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. This decision has raised concerns given the backdrop of allegations that Iran plotted to assassinate Pompeo and others.

The New York Times initially reported the withdrawal, citing multiple sources. The revocation also affects Brian Hook, a former Iran envoy, and comes after reported threats against former national security adviser John Bolton and Trump himself.

U.S. authorities have linked the alleged assassination plots to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, although Iran denies all charges. The Justice Department has pursued charges in connection with these plots since Trump left office.

