Left Menu

Trump Revokes Security for Ex-Allies amid Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump has withdrawn U.S. security protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ex-national security adviser John Bolton, and former Iran envoy Brian Hook. The move has sparked controversy due to alleged Iranian plots to murder Bolton and Trump. Trump announced he won't reappoint Pompeo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 01:18 IST
Trump Revokes Security for Ex-Allies amid Iran Tensions
Trump

President Donald Trump has withdrawn U.S. security protection for several of his former allies, including ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. This decision has raised concerns given the backdrop of allegations that Iran plotted to assassinate Pompeo and others.

The New York Times initially reported the withdrawal, citing multiple sources. The revocation also affects Brian Hook, a former Iran envoy, and comes after reported threats against former national security adviser John Bolton and Trump himself.

U.S. authorities have linked the alleged assassination plots to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, although Iran denies all charges. The Justice Department has pursued charges in connection with these plots since Trump left office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025