Senate Advances Pete Hegseth's Controversial Defense Nomination
The U.S. Senate voted to advance Pete Hegseth's nomination as Secretary of Defense, despite allegations against him and Democrats' concerns over his qualifications. Hegseth, once a Fox News host, faced scrutiny over his views on military diversity and women in combat, and his approach to military leadership will be closely watched.
The U.S. Senate narrowly voted on Thursday to advance Pete Hegseth's nomination as Secretary of Defense, despite facing significant opposition due to allegations about his personal conduct and Democrats' concerns over his leadership qualifications.
Only two Republicans, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, joined Democrats and independents in voting against ending the debate on his nomination, signaling the contentious nature of his confirmation process.
If confirmed, scrutiny will be on how Hegseth approaches military leadership and diversity, amidst his past opposition to women in combat roles and criticism of inclusion initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G20 meetings were organised in various parts of India to give world first-hand experience of country's diversity: PM Modi to diaspora.
AI personas are informative but fall short on diversity
Celebrating India's Harvest Festivals: Unity in Diversity
Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Pick Sparks Controversy Amid Diversity Debates
Unity in Diversity: Modi and Abdullah Unite for J&K's Future