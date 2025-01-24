Left Menu

Trump Urges Urgent Meeting with Putin to Halt Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump expressed a strong desire to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to the Ukraine war. Stressing the urgency and humanitarian impact, Trump aims to stop the loss of lives. He also seeks to progress arms reduction with Russia and China.

Updated: 24-01-2025 02:30 IST
Amid growing global tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a pressing desire to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address and end the ongoing war with Ukraine. Trump's remarks were made during the World Economic Forum in Davos via a video link.

Emphasizing humanitarian concerns, Trump described the conflict as 'carnage' and stressed the need to halt the loss of lives. He aims to negotiate a peace settlement swiftly, with reports suggesting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is prepared to reach an agreement.

In addition to seeking peace with Ukraine, Trump has signaled interest in negotiating nuclear arms reductions with Russia and China, highlighting potential global cooperation on denuclearization. However, Russia's advancement of nuclear forces and recent treaty suspensions pose challenges to these negotiations.

