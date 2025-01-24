Left Menu

Trump's Renewed Outreach to Kim Jong Un

In a recent interview, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intent to re-engage with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. During his first term, Trump established a working relationship with Kim and now plans to reach out to him again.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intention to re-enter discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. This statement came during a televised interview aired on Thursday.

Trump, who developed a working relationship with the North Korean leader during his first term in office, expressed a desire to re-engage with Kim.

Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump declared, "I'll reach out to him again," signaling a potential new phase in the diplomatic relationship. The report was filed by Steve Holland and edited by Himani Sarkar.

