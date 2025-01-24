Political Tug-of-War: DMK's Tax Burden and Governance Critique
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes the ruling DMK for increasing taxes and failing to control inflation. He highlights contradictions in government's fulfillment of election promises and compares financial aid distribution with Congress in Karnataka.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The AIADMK's chief spokesperson, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has launched a scathing attack on the DMK government for imposing substantial tax hikes over the past four years.
Palaniswami, in his statement, pointed out that the Stalin administration had failed to tackle inflation effectively, aggravating the financial struggles of the populace.
He further highlighted inconsistencies in Chief Minister M K Stalin's claims about the fulfillment of poll promises, suggesting prolonged delays in implementing key welfare schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Egypt's Inflation Eases to Two-Year Low in December
Rising Eurozone Inflation Sparks Bond Market Jitters
Retail Sector Faces Turbulent Year Amid Tax Hikes and Inflation Pressures
Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amid Inflation Concerns
Euro Area Bond Yields Surge Amid Inflation Concerns and UK Gilt Selloff