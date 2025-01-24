Political Tug-of-War: DMK's Tax Burden and Governance Critique

The AIADMK's chief spokesperson, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has launched a scathing attack on the DMK government for imposing substantial tax hikes over the past four years.

Palaniswami, in his statement, pointed out that the Stalin administration had failed to tackle inflation effectively, aggravating the financial struggles of the populace.

He further highlighted inconsistencies in Chief Minister M K Stalin's claims about the fulfillment of poll promises, suggesting prolonged delays in implementing key welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)