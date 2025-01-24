Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War: DMK's Tax Burden and Governance Critique

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes the ruling DMK for increasing taxes and failing to control inflation. He highlights contradictions in government's fulfillment of election promises and compares financial aid distribution with Congress in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:06 IST
  • India

The AIADMK's chief spokesperson, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has launched a scathing attack on the DMK government for imposing substantial tax hikes over the past four years.

Palaniswami, in his statement, pointed out that the Stalin administration had failed to tackle inflation effectively, aggravating the financial struggles of the populace.

He further highlighted inconsistencies in Chief Minister M K Stalin's claims about the fulfillment of poll promises, suggesting prolonged delays in implementing key welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

