Left Menu

Nagaland's Political Crossroads: Will 2025 Bring a Resolution?

The Nagaland government is hopeful for a resolution to the long-standing Naga political issue by 2025, amidst ongoing negotiations with the Centre. Talks have faced challenges, particularly due to NSCN-IM's demand for a separate flag and constitution, but recent developments signal progress, albeit with no disclosed details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:02 IST
Nagaland's Political Crossroads: Will 2025 Bring a Resolution?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland government is cautiously optimistic about resolving the protracted Naga political issue by 2025, a senior minister revealed.

Ongoing negotiations between the Centre and Naga factions continue, with both parties wary of disclosing details. The state remains in a state of watchfulness as hopes rise for a breakthrough by 2025.

Recent meetings, including those involving Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscore the complexity of the issue, driven by demands for a separate flag and constitution from the NSCN-IM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025