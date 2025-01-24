Nagaland's Political Crossroads: Will 2025 Bring a Resolution?

The Nagaland government is cautiously optimistic about resolving the protracted Naga political issue by 2025, a senior minister revealed.

Ongoing negotiations between the Centre and Naga factions continue, with both parties wary of disclosing details. The state remains in a state of watchfulness as hopes rise for a breakthrough by 2025.

Recent meetings, including those involving Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscore the complexity of the issue, driven by demands for a separate flag and constitution from the NSCN-IM.

