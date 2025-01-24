Nagaland's Political Crossroads: Will 2025 Bring a Resolution?
The Nagaland government is hopeful for a resolution to the long-standing Naga political issue by 2025, amidst ongoing negotiations with the Centre. Talks have faced challenges, particularly due to NSCN-IM's demand for a separate flag and constitution, but recent developments signal progress, albeit with no disclosed details.
The Nagaland government is cautiously optimistic about resolving the protracted Naga political issue by 2025, a senior minister revealed.
Ongoing negotiations between the Centre and Naga factions continue, with both parties wary of disclosing details. The state remains in a state of watchfulness as hopes rise for a breakthrough by 2025.
Recent meetings, including those involving Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscore the complexity of the issue, driven by demands for a separate flag and constitution from the NSCN-IM.
