Lukashenko Grants Pre-Election Pardons
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 15 prisoners ahead of an election. State media reported eight individuals were convicted of extremist activity and seven of drug-related crimes. Specific names were not disclosed.
In a move drawing significant public attention, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 15 prisoners, as reported by state media on Friday. This announcement arrives just two days before elections that could extend Lukashenko's 31-year rule.
The state news agency Belta disclosed that among the pardoned, eight were convicted of extremist activities, while seven faced convictions related to drug trafficking. However, the report withheld their specific identities.
This decision comes at a pivotal moment, as the elections promise to be a critical juncture for Belarus's political landscape, with potential implications for Lukashenko's long-standing leadership.
