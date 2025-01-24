Left Menu

Lukashenko Grants Pre-Election Pardons

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 15 prisoners ahead of an election. State media reported eight individuals were convicted of extremist activity and seven of drug-related crimes. Specific names were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:47 IST
Lukashenko Grants Pre-Election Pardons
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a move drawing significant public attention, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 15 prisoners, as reported by state media on Friday. This announcement arrives just two days before elections that could extend Lukashenko's 31-year rule.

The state news agency Belta disclosed that among the pardoned, eight were convicted of extremist activities, while seven faced convictions related to drug trafficking. However, the report withheld their specific identities.

This decision comes at a pivotal moment, as the elections promise to be a critical juncture for Belarus's political landscape, with potential implications for Lukashenko's long-standing leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025