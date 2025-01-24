Yen Soars Amid BOJ Rate Hike and Trump's Tariff Bluster

The yen gained strength as the Bank of Japan implemented a rate hike and updated its inflation expectations. Meanwhile, the dollar fell to a one-month low following President Trump's suggestion that he might ease tariffs on China.

The BOJ increased rates by 25 basis points, aligning with prior indications from policymakers. The yen initially climbed to 154.845 per dollar but lost some momentum after Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated no urgency for further policy tightening.

Concurrently, global markets reacted to Trump's comments on trade policy, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars experiencing growth and the Chinese yuan strengthening. Investors are now closely watching potential policy shifts from the Federal Reserve and the impact on global markets.

