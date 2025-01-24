Left Menu

Yen Soars Amid BOJ Rate Hike and Trump's Tariff Bluster

The yen surged after the Bank of Japan increased interest rates and updated its inflation outlook, while the dollar plunged following President Trump's softened stance on China tariffs. Global market currencies responded as Japan's core consumer prices accelerated and Trump signaled potential U.S. economic policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:24 IST
Yen Soars Amid BOJ Rate Hike and Trump's Tariff Bluster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen gained strength as the Bank of Japan implemented a rate hike and updated its inflation expectations. Meanwhile, the dollar fell to a one-month low following President Trump's suggestion that he might ease tariffs on China.

The BOJ increased rates by 25 basis points, aligning with prior indications from policymakers. The yen initially climbed to 154.845 per dollar but lost some momentum after Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated no urgency for further policy tightening.

Concurrently, global markets reacted to Trump's comments on trade policy, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars experiencing growth and the Chinese yuan strengthening. Investors are now closely watching potential policy shifts from the Federal Reserve and the impact on global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025