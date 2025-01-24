Political Row Erupts Over Kejriwal's Security Withdrawal
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has criticized the Punjab Police's withdrawal of his security as politically motivated. The move has sparked allegations of targeting ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with AAP accusing the BJP of orchestrating attacks on Kejriwal during campaigns. The Election Commission and MHA were involved in the security decision.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police's withdrawal of additional security for former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ignited a political controversy. Kejriwal has labeled the action as 'pure politics' and implored that personal safety should remain above political disputes. The withdrawal, ordered by the Election Commission following recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs, was executed on Thursday.
Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal underscored his concerns, claiming political forces are endangering his security. 'This is pure politics. Regrettably, personal security is being politicised,' he stated, highlighting the alleged attacks faced during election campaigns for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.
On social media platform X, Kejriwal accused opposition members of breaching his public meeting in Hari Nagar, vandalizing his vehicle. He pointed fingers at Amit Shah, accusing him of using the Delhi Police as a tool of the BJP. This incident adds to mounting tensions, with AAP leaders like Atishi condemning the withdrawal, questioning the responses of national leaders such as Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses Kejriwal in Alleged 'Sheesh Mahal' Scandal
Allegations Escalate Between BJP and AAP Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy
BJP Criticizes INDI Alliance for Lack of Mission Amid Delhi Polls
BJP and AAP Clash Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Elections
Amit Shah Engages Delhi's Slum Voters Ahead of Assembly Polls