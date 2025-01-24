Political Row Erupts Over Kejriwal's Security Withdrawal

The Punjab Police's withdrawal of additional security for former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ignited a political controversy. Kejriwal has labeled the action as 'pure politics' and implored that personal safety should remain above political disputes. The withdrawal, ordered by the Election Commission following recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs, was executed on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal underscored his concerns, claiming political forces are endangering his security. 'This is pure politics. Regrettably, personal security is being politicised,' he stated, highlighting the alleged attacks faced during election campaigns for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

On social media platform X, Kejriwal accused opposition members of breaching his public meeting in Hari Nagar, vandalizing his vehicle. He pointed fingers at Amit Shah, accusing him of using the Delhi Police as a tool of the BJP. This incident adds to mounting tensions, with AAP leaders like Atishi condemning the withdrawal, questioning the responses of national leaders such as Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)