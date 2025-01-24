Left Menu

Political Row Erupts Over Kejriwal's Security Withdrawal

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has criticized the Punjab Police's withdrawal of his security as politically motivated. The move has sparked allegations of targeting ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with AAP accusing the BJP of orchestrating attacks on Kejriwal during campaigns. The Election Commission and MHA were involved in the security decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:53 IST
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Police's withdrawal of additional security for former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ignited a political controversy. Kejriwal has labeled the action as 'pure politics' and implored that personal safety should remain above political disputes. The withdrawal, ordered by the Election Commission following recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs, was executed on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal underscored his concerns, claiming political forces are endangering his security. 'This is pure politics. Regrettably, personal security is being politicised,' he stated, highlighting the alleged attacks faced during election campaigns for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

On social media platform X, Kejriwal accused opposition members of breaching his public meeting in Hari Nagar, vandalizing his vehicle. He pointed fingers at Amit Shah, accusing him of using the Delhi Police as a tool of the BJP. This incident adds to mounting tensions, with AAP leaders like Atishi condemning the withdrawal, questioning the responses of national leaders such as Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

