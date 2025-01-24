Left Menu

Trailblazing Telugu: Dr. Praveen Pullata's Remarkable Political Journey

Dr. Praveen Pullata, CEO of RISE, earned recognition in the World Book of Records for his political analysis and prediction accuracy. Having started as a journalist, he shaped significant political outcomes in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. His insights are supported by extensive data analytics, achieving a 99% success rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:00 IST
Trailblazing Telugu: Dr. Praveen Pullata's Remarkable Political Journey

Dr. Praveen Pullata, CEO of RISE, has achieved a landmark distinction by being named in the World Book of Records. Starting his career in journalism, Dr. Pullata swiftly transitioned into the realm of political analysis, where he made a name for himself with striking insights and near-foolproof predictions.

His initial work in election surveys began in Karnataka and Telangana, where he accurately foretold Congress victories. Under his leadership, RISE provided political consulting that influenced several key elections, particularly the pivotal Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha contests, underlining his profound analytical skills.

Dr. Pullata's career apex came with his foresight into the downfall of the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh and the potential coalition government formation, which he shared on YouTube under the name 'Mr. Praveen.' His prolific data analytics work and impressive track record have led him to London Parliament, marking a significant achievement for a Telugu political strategist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025