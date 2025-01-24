Trailblazing Telugu: Dr. Praveen Pullata's Remarkable Political Journey
Dr. Praveen Pullata, CEO of RISE, earned recognition in the World Book of Records for his political analysis and prediction accuracy. Having started as a journalist, he shaped significant political outcomes in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. His insights are supported by extensive data analytics, achieving a 99% success rate.
Dr. Praveen Pullata, CEO of RISE, has achieved a landmark distinction by being named in the World Book of Records. Starting his career in journalism, Dr. Pullata swiftly transitioned into the realm of political analysis, where he made a name for himself with striking insights and near-foolproof predictions.
His initial work in election surveys began in Karnataka and Telangana, where he accurately foretold Congress victories. Under his leadership, RISE provided political consulting that influenced several key elections, particularly the pivotal Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha contests, underlining his profound analytical skills.
Dr. Pullata's career apex came with his foresight into the downfall of the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh and the potential coalition government formation, which he shared on YouTube under the name 'Mr. Praveen.' His prolific data analytics work and impressive track record have led him to London Parliament, marking a significant achievement for a Telugu political strategist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
