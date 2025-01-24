Lukashenko's Strategic Pardons: A Bid for Western Relations

In a move perceived as a strategic gesture, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 15 prisoners. The move comes just days before an election set to extend his decades-long rule, amid accusations of a rigged vote due to the absence of his main critics.

Lukashenko's actions include the release of eight individuals convicted of what Belarus terms 'extremist activity' alongside seven others sentenced for drug crimes. This move is seemingly part of larger efforts to improve relations with Western countries, which have imposed sanctions over Belarus's human rights practices and alignment with Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The context of this election is particularly notable given the mass protests that followed the previous 2020 election, after which Western governments rejected Lukashenko's leadership. Opponents, speaking out despite exile, continue to criticize his repeat candidacy as a mere political ritual lacking authentic democratic processes.

