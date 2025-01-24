Allegations of Conspiracy Against Kejriwal Rock Delhi Politics

In a significant development in Delhi's political landscape, Chief Minister Atishi levelled serious allegations on Friday, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Delhi Police of conspiring to eliminate Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing media personnel, Atishi claimed that BJP workers have been repeatedly attacking Kejriwal, with tacit support from the Delhi Police, which falls under BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's jurisdiction.

During a press conference, Atishi outlined various incidents of alleged assaults on the former Delhi Chief Minister, suggesting a pattern of inaction by the police due to their supposed collusion with BJP. She revealed that the AAP conducted its investigations and found BJP workers responsible for the attacks, highlighting instances where police failed to act despite having evidence.

AAP's grievances have reached the Election Commission of India, with a formal complaint lodged over the persistent attacks during Kejriwal's election campaign. Accusations include a recent attack in Hari Nagar, where opposition supporters allegedly vandalized Kejriwal's car during a public meeting. Kejriwal himself has accused the Delhi Police of acting under Amit Shah's orders, calling them a 'personal army' of the BJP. These allegations come as the capital braces for assembly elections, where AAP aims to maintain its stronghold against a backdrop of heightened political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)