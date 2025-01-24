Revolutionary Goans Party Stands Alone

Left Menu

The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP), led by Manoj Parab, will not join the united opposition in the Goa assembly's upcoming session. The decision, made by the party's core committee, stems from a lack of support from other parties on key issues like the land grab scam.

The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP), led by Manoj Parab, has announced its decision to refrain from joining the united opposition in the Goa assembly's forthcoming session. Parab cited insufficient support from allied parties as the primary reason for this choice.

At a press conference, Parab confirmed that their sole state assembly member, Viresh Borkar, will not align with the opposition coalition, which includes the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Goa Forward Party (GPF).

This move highlights the RGP's intent to independently address pressing issues like the land grab scam, underscoring their resolve to champion people's causes without relying on other parties.

