Sat Pal Sharma Unopposed: BJP Strengthens Leadership in Jammu & Kashmir

Sat Pal Sharma, a veteran political leader, has been elected unopposed as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a second term. This announcement was made by returning officer Sanjay Bhatia during a function at the party headquarters.

Sharma, who was appointed as the party unit's head last November, has called upon BJP workers to join him in strengthening the party within the Union Territory. With a successful tenure as the party chief in his past, Sharma aims to elevate the party to new heights.

During the election function, Sharma was surrounded by notable party leaders, including Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP national vice president Saudan Singh, who endorsed his leadership. Sharma's prior experience as a cabinet minister and a successful stint in the Assembly bolsters his leadership credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)