Putin and Trump: A Call for Peace
Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, as confirmed by the Kremlin. Trump has expressed interest in meeting Putin soon to address the Ukraine conflict and reduce nuclear arms, awaiting confirmation from Washington.
In a significant development on the international front, Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to engage in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, the Kremlin revealed through spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday.
President Trump expressed his eagerness on Thursday to meet with Putin, aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine and to work towards a reduction in nuclear weapons.
The Kremlin is currently awaiting a response from Washington to proceed with the discussions, marking a potential diplomatic stride amidst current global tensions.
