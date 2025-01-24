Left Menu

Delhi Dalit Voters: The Decisive Swing in Assembly Elections

In the looming Delhi Assembly elections, Dalit voters emerge as a crucial demographic, potentially determining the outcome. The AAP, which historically enjoyed Dalit support, faces competition from BJP and Congress. While disillusionment grows among Dalit communities, strategic promises aim to sway their votes amidst a three-way electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the crucial Delhi Assembly elections approach, the focus intensifies on Dalit voters, an influential electorate segment. Both the Congress and BJP challenge AAP's dominance, setting the stage for a potential split in Dalit votes. This division poses a significant impact on the evolving political landscape, experts note.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, seeking a third term, faces growing disillusionment among Dalit voters. Historically supportive of AAP, the Dalit community now fields intensified promises from the BJP, which is proactively engaging with Dalit-majority constituencies.

As political narratives intensify, strategists recognize the Dalit vote as a decisive factor. With over one crore Dalit voters in Delhi, the potential for a three-way split among AAP, BJP, and Congress adds layers of complexity and intrigue to the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

