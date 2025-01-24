Congress and AAP Face Off in High-Stakes Delhi Elections
Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), part of the INDIA bloc, are contesting the Delhi assembly election independently. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh acknowledged political contradictions are inevitable. He criticized the Election Commission's impartiality and advocated for ballot paper voting over electronic voting machines.
The political landscape in Delhi intensifies as Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contest the upcoming assembly elections independently, despite being allies in the INDIA bloc. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh emphasized that contradictions are a natural aspect of politics, likening them to familial disagreements.
The Delhi assembly polls, set for February 5 with results to follow on February 8, present a triangular contest involving Congress, AAP, and BJP. Singh expressed concern over the Election Commission's impartiality, alleging bias in voter list preparation.
He reiterated support for using ballot papers over electronic voting machines in elections, highlighting his belief that these choices could influence the ideological battles inherent in both local and national politics.
