Left Menu

Congress and AAP Face Off in High-Stakes Delhi Elections

Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), part of the INDIA bloc, are contesting the Delhi assembly election independently. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh acknowledged political contradictions are inevitable. He criticized the Election Commission's impartiality and advocated for ballot paper voting over electronic voting machines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:31 IST
Congress and AAP Face Off in High-Stakes Delhi Elections
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Delhi intensifies as Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contest the upcoming assembly elections independently, despite being allies in the INDIA bloc. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh emphasized that contradictions are a natural aspect of politics, likening them to familial disagreements.

The Delhi assembly polls, set for February 5 with results to follow on February 8, present a triangular contest involving Congress, AAP, and BJP. Singh expressed concern over the Election Commission's impartiality, alleging bias in voter list preparation.

He reiterated support for using ballot papers over electronic voting machines in elections, highlighting his belief that these choices could influence the ideological battles inherent in both local and national politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025