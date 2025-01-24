BJP's Anurag Thakur Lambasts Kejriwal, Alleging Anti-Women Bias and Unfulfilled Promises
BJP leader Anurag Thakur launched a series of accusations against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi elections, criticizing his government's failure on pollution and water issues. Thakur alleged anti-women behavior within AAP, highlighting incidents involving MP Swati Maliwal and questioning Kejriwal's security arrangements in Punjab.
BJP leader Anurag Thakur has launched a strong attack on Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor, as the capital gears up for the upcoming elections. Thakur accused Kejriwal of being "stumped" by the electorate due to his failures on pollution, water quality, and governance.
Thakur's accusations included allegations of misogyny within AAP, pointing to an incident involving MP Swati Maliwal. He criticized AAP's unmet promises of financial aid to women and the inadequate water supply situation during the Chhath Puja.
In a sharp contrast, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP and Delhi Police of colluding to harm Kejriwal, citing repeated attacks on him. The upcoming elections are crucial as Delhi voters cast their ballots on February 5, with results out on February 8.
