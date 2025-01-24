Anurag Thakur Accuses AAP of Being Anti-Women Ahead of Delhi Elections

With the Delhi Assembly elections fast approaching, BJP MP Anurag Thakur unleashed a fiery critique of the ruling AAP, labeling it as an anti-women party.

During a public meeting, Thakur accused the AAP government of failing women by not fulfilling its promises, such as providing financial aid and improving ASHA workers' conditions.

He contrasted AAP's performance with BJP's women's initiatives, including the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, while highlighting BJP's dedication to honest leadership across various states.

