Anurag Thakur Accuses AAP of Being Anti-Women Ahead of Delhi Elections

BJP MP Anurag Thakur attacked AAP, labeling it anti-women at a public meeting. He criticized AAP for neglecting women's welfare, citing unmet promises and mistreatment of Swati Maliwal and ASHA workers. Thakur praised BJP's record on women's issues, contrasting it with AAP's leadership style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:04 IST
With the Delhi Assembly elections fast approaching, BJP MP Anurag Thakur unleashed a fiery critique of the ruling AAP, labeling it as an anti-women party.

During a public meeting, Thakur accused the AAP government of failing women by not fulfilling its promises, such as providing financial aid and improving ASHA workers' conditions.

He contrasted AAP's performance with BJP's women's initiatives, including the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, while highlighting BJP's dedication to honest leadership across various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

