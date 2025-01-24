Reviving Diplomacy: Key Progress in India-China Relations

China has welcomed Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's impending visit, marking a renewed phase of diplomacy between the two nations. This development is a continuation of efforts to mend ties following a series of high-level meetings between leaders of both countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed optimism for the talks, citing the recent accord between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enrich bilateral relations. The agreements arose from discussions on the sidelines of the last BRICS summit.

The upcoming visit underscores the improving interactions between the countries, with both sides aiming to resume dialogues and cooperation across various domains despite past friction over the Ladakh standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)