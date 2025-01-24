Left Menu

Reviving Diplomacy: Key Progress in India-China Relations

India and China are making significant diplomatic strides with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to China. This engagement follows recent meetings aimed at resolving the Ladakh military standoff and reviving dialogue mechanisms. Both nations seek to enhance bilateral relations and address issues like border disputes and travel ease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:43 IST
Reviving Diplomacy: Key Progress in India-China Relations
Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • China

China has welcomed Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's impending visit, marking a renewed phase of diplomacy between the two nations. This development is a continuation of efforts to mend ties following a series of high-level meetings between leaders of both countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed optimism for the talks, citing the recent accord between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enrich bilateral relations. The agreements arose from discussions on the sidelines of the last BRICS summit.

The upcoming visit underscores the improving interactions between the countries, with both sides aiming to resume dialogues and cooperation across various domains despite past friction over the Ladakh standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025