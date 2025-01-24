Bengal Healthcare Crisis: Expired IV Fluid Scandal Sparks Political Clash
Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari demands the resignation and arrest of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the administration of expired IV fluid leading to a mother's death. Adhikari accuses the TMC government of deflecting blame onto doctors to shield the health department.
- Country:
- India
Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, accompanied by BJP colleagues, called for the resignation and arrest of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and health secretary NS Nigam on Friday. The demand follows allegations of expired IV fluid being administered at a Midnapore hospital, resulting in one death and critically affecting four others.
Adhikari met with Governor C V Ananda Bose to discuss his concerns, alleging that the TMC government is targeting doctors to divert attention from systemic failures in the health department overseen by Banerjee. He insisted that only the resignation and arrest of high-ranking officials would address the issue adequately.
He further stated that the incident highlights broader concerns in Bengal's healthcare system. The BJP plans statewide protests, emphasizing their support for affected patients and doctors unfairly blamed for the scandal. The controversy has spurred calls for transparency and accountability in handling the healthcare crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gangasagar Mela: More Comprehensive Than Kumbh Mela, Says Mamata Banerjee
Citizens Push for Safer West Bengal: Open Letter Urges Women's Protection
Expired IV Fluid Tragedy Sparks Student Protest at West Bengal Hospital
Supreme Court to Review West Bengal Teacher Appointment Verdict
West Bengal Honors Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day