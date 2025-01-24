BJP Demands Justice Over Expired Saline Death in West Bengal

BJP leaders and activists conducted a protest march on Friday, urging action against a saline company implicated in the death of a woman post-childbirth at Midnapore Medical College. The tragedy reportedly involved the administration of an expired saline solution earlier this month.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, highlighted the perceived inaction towards the RL Saline company, criticizing the state for targeting medical professionals instead. Adhikari announced plans to petition the Governor alongside the affected doctors, expressing concerns over the lack of any FIR or arrests against the company.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh countered the claims, indicating that an investigation is underway and a retest of the saline sample has been initiated. Ghosh attributed some responsibility to doctors who demonstrated carelessness, emphasizing the need for cooperation with the police inquiry.

