Lukashenko's Iron Grip: Belarus' Tumultuous Path to Election

Belarus' upcoming election, advanced from 2025, sees Alexander Lukashenko poised for a seventh term amidst a harsh suppression of dissent since 2020. Relying heavily on Russian support and hosting Russian tactical nuclear weapons, the country remains under tight control, with dissenters jailed or forced into exile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minsk | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Belarus

In anticipation of potential unrest akin to that provoked by the 2020 elections, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has advanced the next presidential election to January. Lukashenko, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is attempting to secure a seventh consecutive term amidst ongoing international condemnation of his autocratic methods.

Having controlled Belarus since 1994, Lukashenko's presidency marked by purported electoral fraud and severe crackdowns on dissent, remains largely uncontested following the arrest or exile of opposition figures. This election is deprived of significant challenge, with major contenders disqualified, leaving Lukashenko the likely victor.

Belarus' strategic importance to Russia has facilitated its hosting of Russian troops and tactical nuclear weapons, reflecting deep ties with Moscow amidst Western sanctions. The nation's geopolitical stance further intensifies as it braces for another election shadowed by fear and repression, with dissent harshly curtailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

