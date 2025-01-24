Lukashenko's Iron Grip: Belarus' Tumultuous Path to Election

In anticipation of potential unrest akin to that provoked by the 2020 elections, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has advanced the next presidential election to January. Lukashenko, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is attempting to secure a seventh consecutive term amidst ongoing international condemnation of his autocratic methods.

Having controlled Belarus since 1994, Lukashenko's presidency marked by purported electoral fraud and severe crackdowns on dissent, remains largely uncontested following the arrest or exile of opposition figures. This election is deprived of significant challenge, with major contenders disqualified, leaving Lukashenko the likely victor.

Belarus' strategic importance to Russia has facilitated its hosting of Russian troops and tactical nuclear weapons, reflecting deep ties with Moscow amidst Western sanctions. The nation's geopolitical stance further intensifies as it braces for another election shadowed by fear and repression, with dissent harshly curtailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)