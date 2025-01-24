Left Menu

Putin Open to Dialogue with Trump Amid New Sanctions Threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to discuss major issues like the Ukraine war and energy prices with U.S. President Donald Trump. He acknowledged the complexity of negotiations with Ukraine and emphasized the importance of dialogue while questioning the impact of U.S. sanctions on its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:49 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled openness to discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, covering key issues such as the Ukraine conflict and fluctuating energy prices. Putin advocated for a potential meeting between the two, underscoring its significance.

However, complexities arise with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's decree preventing him from engaging in negotiations with Putin. This impasse complicates the possibility of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin described Trump as 'smart and pragmatic' amid threats of new U.S. sanctions and tariffs on Russia if the war persists. Putin emphasized the need for balanced discussions, highlighting how future dialogues hinge on decisions made by the U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

