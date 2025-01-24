Left Menu

V Vijayasai Reddy's Surprising Political Exit: A New Direction

YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy announced his decision to quit politics, resigning from his Rajya Sabha membership on January 25. He stated his future focus is agriculture and confirmed he won't join another political party. Reddy expressed gratitude to the Rajasekhar Reddy family and PM Modi for their support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:02 IST
In a surprising announcement, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member and general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy declared he would be stepping away from politics. The move, effective on January 25, comes as Reddy decides to resign from his parliamentary position, instead focusing his efforts on agriculture.

Reddy reassured that his resignation is not an indication of shifting political allegiance. The long-serving political figure expressed his sincere appreciation for YS Rajasekhar Reddy's family and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their steadfast support over numerous years.

Reddy's departure is the latest among YSRCP members following the party's declining performance in the 2024 Assembly elections. His resignation paves the way for a likely NDA takeover of his seat, intensifying the political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh's Upper House landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

