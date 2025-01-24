V Vijayasai Reddy's Surprising Political Exit: A New Direction
YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy announced his decision to quit politics, resigning from his Rajya Sabha membership on January 25. He stated his future focus is agriculture and confirmed he won't join another political party. Reddy expressed gratitude to the Rajasekhar Reddy family and PM Modi for their support.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising announcement, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member and general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy declared he would be stepping away from politics. The move, effective on January 25, comes as Reddy decides to resign from his parliamentary position, instead focusing his efforts on agriculture.
Reddy reassured that his resignation is not an indication of shifting political allegiance. The long-serving political figure expressed his sincere appreciation for YS Rajasekhar Reddy's family and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their steadfast support over numerous years.
Reddy's departure is the latest among YSRCP members following the party's declining performance in the 2024 Assembly elections. His resignation paves the way for a likely NDA takeover of his seat, intensifying the political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh's Upper House landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Minister Unveils New Initiatives for North East Agriculture
Rising Temperatures: A Looming Crisis for India's Agriculture and Fisheries
Bigbasket Boosts Organic Market with Andhra Pradesh MoU
Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela: Advanced Agriculture for a Developed India
India's First Private Semiconductor Plant to Launch in Andhra Pradesh