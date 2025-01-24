Left Menu

Reddy Criticizes Congress: A Legacy of Non-Democracy and Conspiracies

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Congress of being undemocratic and undermining non-Congress leaders. He criticized Rahul Gandhi's comments on safeguarding the Constitution. Highlighting the BJP's efforts to honor leaders like Karpoori Thakur, Reddy emphasized the need for tangible investment progress in economic projects, while criticizing Congress's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:17 IST
Reddy Criticizes Congress: A Legacy of Non-Democracy and Conspiracies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the Congress party for its alleged undemocratic practices during its rule. Speaking at an event honoring Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, he accused Congress of sidelining key figures like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in favor of promoting the Nehru family.

Reddy claimed that Indira Gandhi regained power by splitting the Janata Party, and alleged that Congress disrespected figures like B R Ambedkar by removing him from positions of influence. He dismissed Rahul Gandhi's criticisms of the BJP as lacking credibility due to historical actions of the Congress party.

The Minister pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recognition of leaders such as Karpoori Thakur to contrast BJP's policies. Reddy also expressed skepticism about recent investment proposals at the World Economic Forum in Davos, asserting the importance of genuine economic development while accusing the Congress government of harassing business interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025