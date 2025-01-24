Reddy Criticizes Congress: A Legacy of Non-Democracy and Conspiracies
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Congress of being undemocratic and undermining non-Congress leaders. He criticized Rahul Gandhi's comments on safeguarding the Constitution. Highlighting the BJP's efforts to honor leaders like Karpoori Thakur, Reddy emphasized the need for tangible investment progress in economic projects, while criticizing Congress's policies.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the Congress party for its alleged undemocratic practices during its rule. Speaking at an event honoring Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, he accused Congress of sidelining key figures like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in favor of promoting the Nehru family.
Reddy claimed that Indira Gandhi regained power by splitting the Janata Party, and alleged that Congress disrespected figures like B R Ambedkar by removing him from positions of influence. He dismissed Rahul Gandhi's criticisms of the BJP as lacking credibility due to historical actions of the Congress party.
The Minister pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recognition of leaders such as Karpoori Thakur to contrast BJP's policies. Reddy also expressed skepticism about recent investment proposals at the World Economic Forum in Davos, asserting the importance of genuine economic development while accusing the Congress government of harassing business interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses Kejriwal in Alleged 'Sheesh Mahal' Scandal
Allegations Escalate Between BJP and AAP Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy
BJP Criticizes INDI Alliance for Lack of Mission Amid Delhi Polls
Impeachment Turmoil: South Korea's Constitutional Crisis
BJP and AAP Clash Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Elections