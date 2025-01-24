Reddy Criticizes Congress: A Legacy of Non-Democracy and Conspiracies

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the Congress party for its alleged undemocratic practices during its rule. Speaking at an event honoring Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, he accused Congress of sidelining key figures like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in favor of promoting the Nehru family.

Reddy claimed that Indira Gandhi regained power by splitting the Janata Party, and alleged that Congress disrespected figures like B R Ambedkar by removing him from positions of influence. He dismissed Rahul Gandhi's criticisms of the BJP as lacking credibility due to historical actions of the Congress party.

The Minister pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recognition of leaders such as Karpoori Thakur to contrast BJP's policies. Reddy also expressed skepticism about recent investment proposals at the World Economic Forum in Davos, asserting the importance of genuine economic development while accusing the Congress government of harassing business interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)