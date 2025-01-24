Serbia's Momentum: Student Protests and Government Tensions Escalate
A woman injured a protester by ramming her car into an anti-government crowd during student-led protests in Serbia. Demonstrators are protesting government corruption, specifically related to a deadly train station canopy collapse. Traffic blockades, university shutdowns, and accusations of foreign influence are intensifying tensions as President Vucic plans a counter-rally.
In a surge of nationwide protests across Serbia, a woman drove her car into a crowd of anti-government demonstrators in Belgrade, injuring a young female protester. This incident unfolded as students spearheaded strikes, shutting down businesses and drawing tens of thousands to the streets.
The protests are part of a growing movement challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's administration, accused of corruption following the deadly collapse of a train station canopy. Protesters have blocked traffic as they demand accountability, coordinating with the precise time of the collapse, which resulted in 15 deaths.
Amidst rising tensions, Vucic prepared for a counter-rally in Jagodina, defending his political dominance. Supporters accuse student protesters of foreign manipulation, while criticism mounts over alleged media bias and pro-government thuggery. These events underscore the strained political climate in Serbia as calls for change from university campuses echo across the nation.
