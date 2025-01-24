Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Rubio and Wang's First Contact

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone call, marking the first official contact between their governments under President Trump's administration. They discussed U.S.-China relations and Taiwan, focusing on cooperation for global peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A significant diplomatic exchange unfolded as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a phone call with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This communication is notable as it's the first interaction between the Trump administration and Chinese officials.

The dialogue, as disclosed by China's foreign ministry, revolved around key issues such as U.S.-China relations and the sensitive topic of Taiwan. Wang expressed hopes that Rubio would contribute positively to both nations' interests and global stability.

The U.S. State Department, however, has yet to comment on the call, leaving the broader implications unconfirmed.

