In a recent broadcast, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised former US President Donald Trump and claimed the Ukraine conflict might have been prevented had Trump remained in office. Putin endorsed Trump's views, alleging the US election was stolen in 2020.

Putin emphasized Moscow's willingness to engage in discussions with the current US administration, particularly concerning nuclear arms control and other pressing issues. He criticized economic sanctions against Russia, arguing they undermine both nations' interests.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Putin and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, stems from Western disregard for Russian security concerns rather than oil prices or other economic factors. They maintain that dialogue with Washington remains essential.

