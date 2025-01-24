Left Menu

Trump Revokes Fauci's Federal Protection

U.S. President Donald Trump has removed federal security protection for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. health official who played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic. The security was provided by the National Institutes of Health. CNN first reported the withdrawal of this protection.

Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:29 IST
  United States

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of federal security protection for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. health official known for his critical role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Fauci, who served as the nation's leading infectious disease expert, had been under the protection provided by the National Institutes of Health. This security measure had been in place following increased public visibility and threats during the pandemic.

The revocation of Fauci's federal protection was initially reported by CNN, marking another development in the ongoing discourse surrounding his contributions and controversies during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

