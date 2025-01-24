Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed agreement with former US President Donald Trump's assertion that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could have been prevented had Trump remained in power. In a recent interview with Russian state television, Putin praised Trump for his pragmatic approach to US interests and emphasized the potential for constructive dialogue between the two nations.

Putin criticized the Western response to Moscow's security concerns, which he claims forced Russia's hand in the Ukraine crisis. He highlighted his openness to talks, reiterating that negotiations remain impossible while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuses dialogue. Aside from the Ukraine conflict, Putin emphasized the importance of addressing broader issues such as nuclear arms control and economic concerns between Russia and the US.

While Trump's stance on the conflict's role in global oil prices was acknowledged, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov underscored Russia's view that Western security policies, rather than oil prices, are the primary catalyst of the war. Nonetheless, the Kremlin indicated it was monitoring Trump's statements, seeking signals for renewed dialogue amid ongoing tensions.

