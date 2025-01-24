HC Slams AAP for Delayed CAG Reports, BJP Criticizes Governance

The Delhi High Court has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for its delay in tabling Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. BJP leader Vijender Gupta condemned the government, calling the court's observations a significant reprimand, and accused AAP of attempting to conceal corruption by withholding the reports.

Gupta, speaking to ANI, underscored the court's assertion that the reports must be presented in the House, emphasizing the unjustified delay. Despite the high court's refusal to convene a special assembly session as elections loom, it made clear that presenting CAG reports is a mandatory constitutional duty.

Justice Sachin Datta's bench noted the delay impinged on protocol, with BJP petitioners urging for their tabling. Representing the Assembly Speaker, Senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog argued against the court's intervention due to the imminent assembly term end, questioning its practical feasibility.

