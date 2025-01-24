Regional Tensions Flare as Military Engagement Increases in South Asia

Military engagement between Bangladeshi and Pakistani officials has escalated, prompting India to keep a vigilant watch on regional developments that could impact national security.

ISPR's Director General, Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar, and other officials are currently in Bangladesh, following Bangladesh's military delegation's visit to Pakistan.

India emphasizes the importance of maintaining strong ties with Bangladesh, aiming for progress and security, amid challenges like recent downturns in relations and concerns over border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)