Regional Tensions Flare as Military Engagement Increases in South Asia
Amid rising military engagements between Bangladesh and Pakistan, India monitors developments affecting national security. Pakistani officials visited Bangladesh following a similar Bangladeshi delegation to Pakistan. India's stance prioritizes friendly ties with Bangladesh, addressing security concerns, and supporting democratic processes, especially amidst recent strains in bilateral relations.
New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:30 IST
Military engagement between Bangladeshi and Pakistani officials has escalated, prompting India to keep a vigilant watch on regional developments that could impact national security.
ISPR's Director General, Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar, and other officials are currently in Bangladesh, following Bangladesh's military delegation's visit to Pakistan.
India emphasizes the importance of maintaining strong ties with Bangladesh, aiming for progress and security, amid challenges like recent downturns in relations and concerns over border security.
