Left Menu

Slovakia in Turmoil: Protests Demand Shift Away from Russia

Tens of thousands protested in Slovakia's capital against PM Robert Fico's pro-Russia policies, matching previous mass demonstrations. The opposition initiated a no-confidence vote. Fico accused foreign interference but lacked evidence. His Moscow trip raised EU concerns, while opposition rejected his chaotic claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 01:05 IST
Slovakia in Turmoil: Protests Demand Shift Away from Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Slovakia's capital, Bratislava, rallying against Prime Minister Robert Fico's alignment with Russia. The demonstration brought together an estimated 60,000 people in Freedom Square, a significant increase compared to previous protests. The movement rekindles memories of mass protests in 2018 following a journalist's murder, which resulted in Fico's resignation.

The protests occurred against a backdrop of governmental tensions and accusations. Fico's administration, known for its leftist-nationalist stance, claimed opponents were instigating chaos. Allegations emerged of foreign interference in the demonstrations, although Fico presented no substantial evidence. In response, the opposition denied these charges, attributing them to the government's inability to address policy issues.

Amidst these protests, calls for a no-confidence vote have surfaced. Although Fico seems likely to withstand the challenge due to coalition support, his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified EU-related concerns. Protest organizers demand Fico redirect Slovakia's policy focus back to the European Union and NATO alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025