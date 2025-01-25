Slovakia in Turmoil: Protests Demand Shift Away from Russia

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Slovakia's capital, Bratislava, rallying against Prime Minister Robert Fico's alignment with Russia. The demonstration brought together an estimated 60,000 people in Freedom Square, a significant increase compared to previous protests. The movement rekindles memories of mass protests in 2018 following a journalist's murder, which resulted in Fico's resignation.

The protests occurred against a backdrop of governmental tensions and accusations. Fico's administration, known for its leftist-nationalist stance, claimed opponents were instigating chaos. Allegations emerged of foreign interference in the demonstrations, although Fico presented no substantial evidence. In response, the opposition denied these charges, attributing them to the government's inability to address policy issues.

Amidst these protests, calls for a no-confidence vote have surfaced. Although Fico seems likely to withstand the challenge due to coalition support, his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified EU-related concerns. Protest organizers demand Fico redirect Slovakia's policy focus back to the European Union and NATO alliances.

