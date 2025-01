Pete Hegseth's Stand Against Race-Based Admissions in Military Academies

Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Pentagon, has voiced his opposition to considering race in evaluating candidates for U.S. military academies, as reported in a document obtained by Reuters.

Hegseth's clear stance, more direct than his remarks during his January 14 confirmation hearing, signals intentions to potentially overturn a policy aimed at bolstering diversity among military officers. In written responses to lawmakers, Hegseth stated, "I reject the idea that the MSAs should have different standards for individuals with different skin colors."

Lawmakers have been reviewing Hegseth's responses on various issues, including race-conscious admissions at military academies. As one of Trump's controversial cabinet picks, Hegseth might receive Senate confirmation as early as Friday, amid contentious debates about the role of diversity and merit in military and educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)