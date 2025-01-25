Court Bars Oath Keepers from Capitol After Trump's Clemency

A federal judge has prohibited Stewart Rhodes, the former leader of the far-right Oath Keepers, along with top members of the group from entering Washington D.C., particularly the U.S. Capitol, unless given court approval. This decision comes shortly after former President Donald Trump granted clemency to nearly 1,600 people charged in the January 6 riot.

The order, signed by Judge Amit Mehta, restricts these individuals from entering the Capitol or its surrounding areas without the court's permission. This action follows the release of Rhodes, who was seen at the Capitol, asserting his freedom as vindication and expressing openness to a meeting with Trump.

Despite the clemency, some conditions remain for Rhodes and seven co-defendants not fully pardoned, allowing judicial oversight. A federal prosecutor contested the court's restrictions, citing that the judge's authority was nullified by the commutations. Meanwhile, other judges criticized the broad pardons, underscoring the legal system's role in handling the riot cases.

