On the eve of a Belarusian election, President Alexander Lukashenko issued pardons to 15 prisoners, framing the act as a humanitarian gesture, state media reports. The move, however, comes amid widespread criticism from opposition groups and international entities who deem the election a mere facade.

EU spokesperson Anitta Hipper labeled the forthcoming vote as undemocratic, citing the imprisonment and exile of leading critics. While the nation braces for Lukashenko's seventh term, analysts suggest the veteran leader aims to mend ties with the West by orchestrating prisoner releases, potentially impacting anticipated Ukraine peace negotiations.

Reflecting on the mass protests following the 2020 election, Lukashenko publicly declared such unrest would not recur. Meanwhile, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya criticized the election as a ritual for dictators. The international community's scrutiny remains intense as Belarus moves forward with its contentious political processes.

