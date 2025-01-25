Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Targets Delhi Rivals with Bold Accusations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, accusing them of making false promises ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Dhami expressed confidence that the electors of Delhi are prepared to embrace a shift in governance.

Dhami assured that the BJP would activate all dormant schemes in the capital if they come to power. Addressing a public gathering in Patel Nagar, Delhi, he remarked that BJP's manifesto is crafted after comprehensive analysis, unlike Congress and AAP which, he claims, are based on fictitious promises.

Speaking in support of BJP candidate Raaj Kumar Anand at a rally, Dhami highlighted significant infrastructure projects under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, projecting it as vital for regional development. He criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's administration, accusing it of misleading the populace and yielding governance to malicious elements.

As Delhi braces for elections on February 5 with results expected on February 8, historical precedents weigh heavily. AAP dominated previous polls, capturing a majority of the assembly seats, a trend Dhami hopes to disrupt with BJP's developmental policies.

