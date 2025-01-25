Political Sparks Fly: AAP Clashes with Opposition Amid Delhi Election Tensions

As the capital prepares for assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sparked controversy by attacking major political figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling them 'dishonest'. This move has intensified tensions among parties involved in the INDIA bloc at a national level.

The AAP poster accused Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and BJP figures like Yogi Adityanath, of dishonesty, while praising its leader Arvind Kejriwal as 'honest'. Congress fired back, challenging Kejriwal's integrity and alleging he handed over Delhi's Lok Sabha seats to BJP, questioning the alliance's viability.

Senior Congress figure Jairam Ramesh further escalated the political battle, suggesting a link between AAP and BJP through the Anna Hazare movement. The Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, are set to be fiercely contested, with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats, as AAP and Congress aim to shift the power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)