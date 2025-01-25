Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir CM Joins X: A New Era of Engagement

The official office of the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a handle on the microblogging platform X. Omar Abdullah's office encourages users to follow for updates on initiatives and activities shaping Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah actively uses social media with over 30 lakh followers.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Joins X: A New Era of Engagement
The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir has officially established a presence on the popular microblogging platform X, as announced by his office on Saturday.

In their inaugural post, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's office expressed enthusiasm about the new handle, '@CM_JnK', and encouraged users to follow for direct engagement and insights.

The office emphasized the importance of staying connected for updates on key initiatives and policies impacting the Jammu and Kashmir region, highlighting Abdullah's widespread social media engagement with over 30 lakh followers on his personal account.

(With inputs from agencies.)

