V Vijaysai Reddy Resigns from Rajya Sabha to Pursue Agriculture

In a surprising turn of events, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V Vijaysai Reddy announced his resignation as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, citing personal reasons. The seasoned politician expressed his intention to retire from politics and dedicate himself to agriculture. In a social media post, Reddy clarified that his resignation was without any external pressure or for personal gain.

Reddy formally submitted his resignation to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar through a personally signed letter. The document noted his voluntary departure as a representative of Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha under the YSRCP banner. He requested Vice President Dhankar to accept his resignation with immediate effect.

Reflecting on his political career, Reddy highlighted his dedication as the floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing his unwavering efforts for the party's benefit and strengthening the state's relationship with the Centre. He dispelled any notions of personal discord with political counterparts, notably emphasizing his amicable relations with figures like Chandrababu Naida despite political differences. He also expressed his gratitude to YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunities afforded to him, acknowledging the support he received throughout his career.

