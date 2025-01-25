Left Menu

Amit Shah Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over Unfulfilled Promises and Alleged Corruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly making false promises and failing to deliver on his commitments. Shah accused Kejriwal of corruption and compared the AAP's governance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting significant development projects undertaken by the BJP-led central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:38 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a press conference on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah levied strong accusations against AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, claiming he has never seen such blatant dishonesty in politics. Shah emphasized that the BJP's manifesto stands for trust and a steadfast commitment to fulfilling its goals.

Since 2014, according to Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a precedent for performance-based politics. Shah accused Kejriwal of making unfulfilled promises and presenting a misleading image to the public. Highlighting a specific instance, Shah criticized the costly renovations of Kejriwal's official residence.

Shah also accused Kejriwal of failing to keep promises regarding educational and infrastructural issues, pointing to corruption scandals under Kejriwal's governance. He drew comparisons between the AAP and BJP, asserting that the BJP delivers on its commitments while alleging that AAP's administration under Kejriwal has been marred by corruption and inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

