Amit Shah Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over Unfulfilled Promises and Alleged Corruption

At a press conference on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah levied strong accusations against AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, claiming he has never seen such blatant dishonesty in politics. Shah emphasized that the BJP's manifesto stands for trust and a steadfast commitment to fulfilling its goals.

Since 2014, according to Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a precedent for performance-based politics. Shah accused Kejriwal of making unfulfilled promises and presenting a misleading image to the public. Highlighting a specific instance, Shah criticized the costly renovations of Kejriwal's official residence.

Shah also accused Kejriwal of failing to keep promises regarding educational and infrastructural issues, pointing to corruption scandals under Kejriwal's governance. He drew comparisons between the AAP and BJP, asserting that the BJP delivers on its commitments while alleging that AAP's administration under Kejriwal has been marred by corruption and inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)