Amit Shah Unveils BJP's Vision for Delhi: Ownership Rights, Welfare Schemes, and Economic Growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched BJP's roadmap for Delhi elections, pledging ownership rights for unauthorized colonies, reopening sealed shops, creating jobs, enhancing welfare initiatives, and investing in infrastructure. The party aims for a transparent, corruption-free governance while addressing livelihood, transport, and welfare concerns of Delhi citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:00 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the BJP's detailed blueprint for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, slated for February 5. The manifesto emphasizes granting ownership rights to residents in unauthorized colonies, a move expected to legalize over 1,700 areas previously restricted in terms of construction and property transactions.

Shah highlighted the party's intention to unseal 13,000 shops in the capital within six months, a decision hoped to boost economic activities. In addition, refugee colonies will see a significant transformation, with residents receiving ownership rights. The manifesto also introduces a Workers Welfare Board, promising insurance benefits and financial assistance for workers.

In a bid to bolster employment, the BJP guarantees 50,000 government jobs and aims to create 20 lakh self-employment opportunities. A 20,000 crore investment is proposed for an integrated public transport network with a focus on electrification. The party also plans infrastructure projects like a Mahabharata corridor and Yamuna Riverfront development, marking tourism and sustainability priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

