Left Menu

Shah Takes AAP's Deceit Head-On: Vote BJP for Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of deceitful politics during a Delhi rally, urging voters to support the BJP for development. Shah refuted claims that BJP would halt welfare schemes and highlighted the AAP's alleged failures, including a liquor scam. Delhi elections are on February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:41 IST
Shah Takes AAP's Deceit Head-On: Vote BJP for Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the campaign trail in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of 'politics of deceit and lies'. Shah urged citizens to favor the BJP in the upcoming February 5 assembly polls for the city's development.

Addressing a public meeting, Shah criticized the AAP for allegedly misleading the public with claims that the BJP intends to halt existing welfare schemes if elected. He assured the public that Prime Minister Modi has confirmed no such actions will be taken.

Shah further alleged that the AAP has achieved nothing noteworthy in ten years of governance, accusing Kejriwal of a corruption scandal involving a liquor scam. He reiterated BJP's promises, encouraging voters to back the party and Prime Minister Modi to refrain from deceitful politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025