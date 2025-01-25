Shah Takes AAP's Deceit Head-On: Vote BJP for Progress
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of deceitful politics during a Delhi rally, urging voters to support the BJP for development. Shah refuted claims that BJP would halt welfare schemes and highlighted the AAP's alleged failures, including a liquor scam. Delhi elections are on February 5.
- Country:
- India
On the campaign trail in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of 'politics of deceit and lies'. Shah urged citizens to favor the BJP in the upcoming February 5 assembly polls for the city's development.
Addressing a public meeting, Shah criticized the AAP for allegedly misleading the public with claims that the BJP intends to halt existing welfare schemes if elected. He assured the public that Prime Minister Modi has confirmed no such actions will be taken.
Shah further alleged that the AAP has achieved nothing noteworthy in ten years of governance, accusing Kejriwal of a corruption scandal involving a liquor scam. He reiterated BJP's promises, encouraging voters to back the party and Prime Minister Modi to refrain from deceitful politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Intensifies Anti-Corruption Campaign in 2024
Sandeep Dikshit Slams AAP's Handling of COVID-19 and Reservation Issues
Congress Leader Criticizes AAP's Pandemic Response and Questions Alliance Strategy
Resident Welfare Associations will be given money to hire private guards for security if AAP returns to power in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
Tragic End for AAP Leader in Ludhiana's Accidental Firing Incident