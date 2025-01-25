Shah Takes AAP's Deceit Head-On: Vote BJP for Progress

On the campaign trail in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of 'politics of deceit and lies'. Shah urged citizens to favor the BJP in the upcoming February 5 assembly polls for the city's development.

Addressing a public meeting, Shah criticized the AAP for allegedly misleading the public with claims that the BJP intends to halt existing welfare schemes if elected. He assured the public that Prime Minister Modi has confirmed no such actions will be taken.

Shah further alleged that the AAP has achieved nothing noteworthy in ten years of governance, accusing Kejriwal of a corruption scandal involving a liquor scam. He reiterated BJP's promises, encouraging voters to back the party and Prime Minister Modi to refrain from deceitful politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)